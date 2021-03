Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 22:10 Hits: 0

As policymakers eye a possible recovery in 2021-2022, they must be vigilant about the side effects of prolonged monetary and fiscal stimulus, say William R Rhodes and Stuart PM Mackintosh.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/economy-fiscal-monetary-stimulus-central-bank-interest-covid-14332296