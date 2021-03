Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 22:29 Hits: 0

Cyprus will allow British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 into the country without restrictions from May 1, its tourism minister said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cyprus-to-let-in-brits-with-covid-vaccine-from-may-1-14336948