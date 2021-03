Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 12:10 Hits: 0

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday that drug manufacturers must honour vaccine supply contracts to Europe, but said Germany had not yet had any reason to stop shipments of shots produced domestically to other countries.

