Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 15:10 Hits: 0

BAGHDAD: Pope Francis called for an end to extremism and violence in his opening address on Friday (Mar 5) on the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, long scarred by war and now gripped by COVID-19. The 84-year-old is defying a second wave of the global pandemic and renewed security fears to make a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-first-papal-iraq-trip-baghdad-urges-end-to-violence-14343848