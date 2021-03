Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 17:32 Hits: 0

Thousands of Algerians demonstrated against the political and military elite in cities across the country for a second successive Friday, as the United Nations human rights body voiced concern at what it called a crackdown on protesters.

