Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 23:45 Hits: 1

The United States has administered 85,008,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday morning and delivered 114,133,115 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-administers-85-million-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines--cdc-14347024