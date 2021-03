Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 04:56 Hits: 1

Authorities in Inner Mongolia must "solve ethnic problems" and push the use of the Mandarin language, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, months after the region was rocked by protests over a new rule that would reduce the use of the local language.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-inner-mongolia-popularising-mandarin-xi-jinping-14347898