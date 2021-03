Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 07:31 Hits: 2

Pope Francis begins the second day of his historic Iraq visit on Saturday with an extraordinary meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the top authority for the country's Shiite Muslims.

