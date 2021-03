Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:12 Hits: 0

Food waste is difficult to measure, but one U.N. report estimates it amounts to 17% of all food produced globally. By improving measurements, researchers hope to find solutions. “Improved measurement can lead to improved management,” says one expert.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0305/Food-waste-New-UN-report-tries-to-measure-what-we-throw-away?icid=rss