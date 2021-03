Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:30 Hits: 0

Andra Day’s portrayal of Billie Holiday honors the singer’s role as an early civil rights activist and urges a compassionate view of her addiction.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2021/0305/Billie-Holiday-as-activist-Can-a-movie-change-the-singer-s-image?icid=rss