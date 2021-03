Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 21:15 Hits: 1

Diplomatic efforts to end a crisis in Myanmar show how a decade of opening created some limited pressure points on its military rulers.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0305/Are-Myanmar-s-generals-open-to-persuasion-Depends-who-s-persuading?icid=rss