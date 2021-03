Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 22:16 Hits: 1

Why didn’t the U.S. take stronger action over the Khashoggi killing? One reason: Saudi Arabia sees itself as an equal partner in the alliance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0305/Why-Saudi-Arabia-still-tests-limits-of-US-influence?icid=rss