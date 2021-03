Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:14 Hits: 0

Protesters against the military coup in Myanmar hope for a US intervention, showing that America’s image as the champion of global freedom is not yet dead, even after four years of Donald Trump’s “America First” isolationism. But the US was always a selective supporter of democracy, and now it is a diminished one.

