Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

As the International Monetary Fund prepares for its next large-scale issue of special drawing rights, its reserve asset, the time is ripe for reform. At the top of the list of priorities should be eliminating dual IMF accounting and implementing a more equitable system for determining SDR allocations.

