With governments in advanced economies continuing to keep the fiscal taps open, it is worth considering whether additional stimulus is really what the situation demands. Unlike the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, the problem today is not a lack of purchasing power, but rather circumstances unique to a viral pandemic.

