Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 16:29 Hits: 0

Creating an economy that works for everyone is not just a matter of empowering those who have been “left behind” by globalization. Instead, it requires a comprehensive and critical assessment of the systemic forces that are fueling inequality.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/systemic-inequality-women-pandemic-by-maria-fernanda-espinosa-2021-03