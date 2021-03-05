New York Congressmember Mondaire Jones: Israel Should Ensure Palestinians Have Access to COVID Vaccine

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 13:45 Hits: 3

Israel has failed to make COVID-19 vaccines available to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, despite its responsibility under the Geneva Conventions. Critics in the United States say this “vaccine apartheid” is another example of Israeli human rights abuses going unpunished, even as the country receives billions in U.S. aid each year. Congressmember Mondaire Jones of New York says Israel must ensure that Palestinians are vaccinated. “There’s no question about that,” he says. “I don’t think that anyone can argue otherwise in good conscience.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/5/israel_palestine_covid_vaccines_mondaire_jones