Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:18 Hits: 6

President Jair Bolsonaro's comments came amid record death rates, Germany warned the "British" variant may soon be dominant, and California vaccinated great apes. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-brazil-s-bolsonaro-tells-people-stop-whining/a-56778948?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf