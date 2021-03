Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 09:19 Hits: 4

After years of the United States and China butting heads over trade and other issues, opportunities for a mutually constructive rapprochement are growing scarce. It will be up to Joe Biden's administration to develop a more cogent strategy for dealing with the most important foreign-policy issue of this century.

