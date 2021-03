Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 05:11 Hits: 4

U.S. lawmakers called on Bulgaria to respect democratic values and the rule of law as it prepares for national elections next month, warning the current state of its domestic affairs is posing “serious challenges” to the bilateral relationship.

