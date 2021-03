Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 09:33 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional never came to a consensus to ask for an appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to order Parliament to convene as soon as possible, say the MCA and MIC presidents. Read full story

