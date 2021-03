Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 04:38 Hits: 5

Senior figures have urged Eritrea to leave the region, saying mass atrocities were being committed and millions of people could go hungry without assistance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-un-officials-allege-war-crimes-in-tigray/a-56777495?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf