Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 06:40 Hits: 6

For the first time, a pope is visiting Iraq. But wars and terrorist attacks have long since driven most Christians out of the country. Some Iraqi Catholics will be following the pope’s journey from Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraqi-christians-in-germany-have-high-hopes-for-pope-francis-visit-to-their-old-home/a-56775363?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf