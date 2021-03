Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 05:02 Hits: 5

China will give itself power to veto any candidate for Hong Kong’s legislature, according to a draft proposal described on Friday by a top Chinese lawmaker that represents a significant blow to the city’s already limited democracy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210305-china-to-overhaul-hong-kong-electoral-system-at-annual-party-congress