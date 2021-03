Category: World Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 07:54 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa continues with his claims that certain leaders in Umno are working with Pakatan Harapan, this time highlighting both parties releasing similarly worded statements on Thursday (March 4). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/05/similar-statements-show-pakatan039s-influence-on-bn-says-annuar-musa