Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:08 Hits: 1

A wave of violence against female journalists and human rights activists is rocking Afghanistan. As the government seems unable to protect them from attacks, many are hoping for support from the international community.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghan-women-journalists-and-human-rights-activists-are-being-forced-into-hiding/a-56767606?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf