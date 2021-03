Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 13:39 Hits: 1

Slovenia's prime minister Janez Jansa is waging an ongoing war of words on Twitter against critical journalists, accusing them of lying and spreading fake news. Now the EU has criticized Jansa's dealings with the media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prime-minister-janez-jansa-slovenia-s-marshal-tweeto-and-the-media/a-56764735?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf