Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 13:49 Hits: 1

The ruling PTI party has failed to win a majority in the 100-member Senate, with many lawmakers switching allegiance and voting for opposition candidates. Prime Minister Khan finds himself in a precarious position now.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-senate-election-deals-a-blow-to-imran-khan/a-56772461?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf