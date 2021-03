Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 11:21 Hits: 1

Yemen's Houthi forces fired a cross-border missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said on Thursday, but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210304-yemen-s-houthi-rebels-claim-missile-attack-against-saudi-aramco-oil-site