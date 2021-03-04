The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amazon deforestation: Indigenous Amazonians sue French supermarket chain

Amazon deforestation: Indigenous Amazonians sue French supermarket chain The owners of one of France's largest supermarket chains, Casino, have been accused of selling beef sourced from cattle reared in the Amazon Rainforest in a lawsuit filed by NGOs and indigenous people in Brazil and Colombia on Wednesday. They say Casino is contributing to the thousands of hectares of the Amazon destroyed each year for the beef industry.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210304-amazon-deforestation-indigenous-amazonians-sue-french-supermarket-chain

