Exclusive: U.S. blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1 billion New York Fed account -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar's military rulers attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power on Feb. 1, prompting U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, according to three people familiar with the matter, including one U.S. government official. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/05/exclusive-us-blocked-myanmar-junta-attempt-to-empty-1-billion-new-york-fed-account--sources

