Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:25 Hits: 0

Green spaces are increasingly crowded in Brussels during the pandemic. Except for one park, that is. Belgians are calling for King Philippe to open up his royal grounds – the size of Monaco – for public use.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0304/Belgians-in-lockdown-plead-Let-us-in-to-the-royal-gardens?icid=rss