Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 13:55 Hits: 0

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sentence ends on March 7, but her husband does not believe she will be back in the UK soon.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/4/zaghari-ratcliffes-iran-sentence-nears-end-but-release-uncertain