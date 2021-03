Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 15:58 Hits: 1

A court in southern Kazakhstan has handed parole-like sentences to two women for their links with the banned organizations Koshe (Street) Party and the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement amid an ongoing crackdown on individuals supporting the two opposition groups.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-activists-sentenced-links-banned-groups-dvk-ablyazov/31133695.html