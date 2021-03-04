'DC is dissolved': Trump supporters freak out because they can't properly read Google Maps

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:53 Hits: 1

Qanon followers have become convinced that Washington, D.C. has been "dissolved" ahead of the purported re-inauguration of former president Donald Trump.

Some conspiracy theorists believe the former president will be restored to power Thursday, on the March 4 date that had been Inauguration Day until the 20th Amendment was passed in 1933 and established that date as Jan. 20, and they're pointing to the absence of "D.C." on Google and Apple maps to support their claims, reported Newsweek.

"Did maps always just say Washington?" said popular Qanon conspiracist @GhostEzra on the Telegram encrypted messaging app. "Thought it said Washington DC?"

Google doesn't label the nation's capital with D.C., but it does identify the District of Columbia on state boundaries.

"I just searched Washington DC on my iPhone Apple Maps & it just shows Washington, no DC. This is the same for Google maps & mapquest," one follower responded. "DC is dissolved."

Trump supporters complained that Google and Apple maps were not providing direction to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6 "Stop The Steal" protest that turned into the deadly insurrection, but independent fact-checkers have debunked those claims.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/qanon/