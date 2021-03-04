'What do you mean by wrong?' QAnon shaman's mom offers absurd defense of her son storming the US Capitol

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:14 Hits: 3

Jacob Chansley is probably one of the most memorable Capitol rioters as photos captured him wearing face paint, bull horns and fur while carrying a carrying a six-foot spear. But despite his apparent presence at the U.S. Capitol, one woman is fiercely defending his actions: his mother, Martha Chansley.

On Thursday, March 3, CBS News released a brief clip of Martha Chansley's recent interview with "60 Minutes" correspondent Laurie Segall where she discussed her son's participation in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol as well as his current incarceration as a result of his actions. Despite his unlawful entry into the federal building, which was captured in photos and footage, she does not believe her son has done anything wrong.

When asked if she was aware of what her son did wrong, she questioned Segall's definition of "wrong." "What do you mean by wrong?" Martha Chansley asked, adding, "He didn't—He went through open doors. He was escorted into the Senate. So, I don't know what's wrong with that."

Segall clarified that Jacob's actions were part of an "attack on the U.S. Capitol" as she noted that he was "part of it" regardless of whether his involvement was violent or not. Martha admitted that she does see the "gravity" of it but suggested that is only because her son is behind bars; not because of what he actually did to get there.



"If he could take it back, he would," Martha said. "I know that he is sorry. But again, it all... it all comes back to he... he walked through open doors."

Although Martha claimed Capitol officials were letting people in, Segall corrected her by noting that they were "overcome by a group of people, many of whom were armed."

She argued that her son was not "a part of that" although he was carrying a six-foot spear. His mother's remarks are reportedly included in a three-part interview which also features a segment of her son who appeared on video from the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia. During the interview, Jacob insisted that he did not believe his actions were part of an attack on the nation.

"No, they were not, ma'am," Jacob said. "My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely." Despite his claims, he is facing charges a string of charges including "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," according to officials with the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C.

