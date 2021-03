Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 09:24 Hits: 3

Brazil reported 1,910 fatalities, with many hospitals at capacity. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden slammed what he called 'Neanderthal' decisions to drop mask requirements in two states. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-brazil-reports-second-straight-day-of-record-deaths/a-56766689?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf