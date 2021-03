Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:50 Hits: 4

Public trust in politicians – essential to individual freedom and collective development – depends on free, fair, and transparent elections. Fortunately, the Ivorian government has worked hard to ensure that the parliamentary election on March 6 is a democratic success.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ivory-coast-parliamentary-elections-democracy-by-alassane-ouattara-2021-03