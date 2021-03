Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 08:57 Hits: 8

UK loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have reportedly told the British prime minister that they are withdrawing support for the 1998 Belfast Agreement. The development raises fears of renewed violence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/northern-ireland-loyalists-pull-support-for-belfast-peace-deal/a-56766549?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf