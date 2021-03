Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 08:26 Hits: 1

Germany's national carrier Lufthansa has announced billions of euros worth of losses for 2020. Coronavirus disruption has catapulted the airline into an unprecedented crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-lufthansa-announces-record-losses-for-2020/a-56766340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf