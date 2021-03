Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 00:04 Hits: 0

Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks until March 28, but easing some restrictions to allow nonessential stores and other businesses to reopen in areas with relatively low infection rates.

