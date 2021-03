Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 07:01 Hits: 1

Third time's a charm? Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket exploded on the ground Wednesday after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing – fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes.

