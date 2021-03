Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:14 Hits: 0

Facebook on Wednesday (May 3) said it derailed a deceptive campaign to use hundreds of bogus Instagram accounts to mislead people in Russia protesting the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-facebook-derails-effort-to-mislead-protesters-in-russia-14327040