Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:21 Hits: 0

Amid diverging narratives about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, key players from the 9/11 Commission say their experience offers relevant lessons.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0303/A-9-11-Commission-for-Jan.-6-Possible-but-harder-this-time?icid=rss