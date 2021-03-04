Fox News asks Jen Psaki about President Biden's outrageous disregard for Dr. Seuss

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 02:40 Hits: 1

Not sure where to slot this among the growing list of Fox News pseudo-scandals. Is this glaring omission worse than Barack Obama’s tan suit? That hardly seems possible. The tan suit affair nearly ended us. Our enemies saw our commander in chief arrayed in fine raiments of effete ecru and the gates of hell were flung wide open. Our national credibility was tarnished—one might even say tan-suited—for all eternity.

But that was then. After witnessing the stalwart, uber-patriotic leadership of Donald John Trump—who only launched one full-on insurrection attempt during his entire four-year term—we’re forced to endure this disgrace.

Are you ready?

Joe Biden didn’t mention Dr. Seuss in his statement on Read Across America Day.

Not one mention of Dr. Seuss on his birthday!

A Fox News reporter asked Jen Psaki today about why Biden didn't mention Dr. Seuss in his statement about Read Across America Day. I can't believe Psaki didn't laugh her out of the press room. pic.twitter.com/LSCy8h453o March 2, 2021

FOX REPORTER KRISTIN FISHER: “It is National Read Across America Day, it’s also Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Both former presidents Obama and Trump mentioned Dr. Seuss in their Read Across America Day proclamations, but President Biden did not. Why not?” JEN PSAKI: “Words, words words … [translation: what the fuck is this nitwit talking about, and who the fuck cares?] … words words words.” REPORTER: “So does the omission have anything to do with the controversy about the lack of diverse characters in the author’s books?”

And … scene.

In her answer, Jen Psaki noted that the Department of Education actually wrote the statement, and … yeah, who the fuck cares? This question only exists in order to sell reverse mortgages to confused elderly people who think Sean Hannity is one of the Cartwright sons from Bonanza. But because Fox has been absolutely tearin’ it up over the Dr. Seuss “controversy” lately, they know wall-to-wall coverage will draw in millions of sallow, rheumy eyeballs.

See here …

And here …

watch this while reminding yourself that this is one of Fox News's "news" shows pic.twitter.com/rmX6UUFrjP March 2, 2021

And here …

Dr. Seuss is the top story on Fox News today. They're still talking about it. It's absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/SkY0tQ014H March 2, 2021

Fox has found its new wedge issue. It’s cancel culture! Which is odd, because the guy whose bulbous arse they’ve spent the past four years smooching into oblivion literally tried to cancel democracy, and he’s now trying to cancel numerous members of Congress from his own party.

Oh, and apparently Mr. Potato Head has been brutally defamed as well. Or something. Honestly, I don’t have the energy to keep up with this much inanity.

But, hey, God forbid we try to eliminate grotesque racial stereotypes like the following from our culture.

AP:

In And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl. If I Ran the Zoo includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.

Say, Joe Biden also didn’t mention the book of Hitler speeches Donald Trump used to keep in his bedside cabinet. WHY NOT, JEN PSAKI?! Is this part of Joe Biden’s attempt to cancel U.S. history? YOU CAN’T CANCEL OUR HISTORY! We had a Nazi-ish president for four years. Our children’s children will want to know all about it.

Of course, Fox News and Republicans are blaming “cancel culture” for this outrage, but they really need to look at Seuss’ own family. It was Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which was founded by the Seuss family, that pulled the plug on several of the author’s titles.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said.

Also, the only reason Donald Trump mentioned Dr. Seuss during Read Across America Day is that he’s the only author he’s ever heard of. But, sure, go after Biden some more. Maybe tomorrow he’ll salute someone while holding a coffee cup in his hand. If he does, that should be good for at least two full news cycles.

