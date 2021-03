Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 20:23 Hits: 1

A leaked letter suggests Morocco might suspend diplomatic relations with Germany. According to Moroccan media, the proposal has been a long time coming.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/behind-moroccan-german-diplomatic-crisis-a-list-of-grudges/a-56750013?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf