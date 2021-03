Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 07:40 Hits: 1

Multiple rockets have reportedly landed at the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, according to security sources. It hosts US, coalition and Iraqi forces.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rockets-hit-iraq-s-ain-al-asad-air-base-hosting-us-troops/a-56753459?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf