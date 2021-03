Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:59 Hits: 1

Founded as an East German works team in 1971, Turbine Potsdam have since become one of the top women's football clubs in Germany and Europe. This year, a piece of German sporting history celebrates its 50th birthday.

