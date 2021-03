Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 13:49 Hits: 1

Veteran human rights activist Lev Ponomarev has announced the dissolution of his For Human Rights movement. He was recently labeled a "foreign agent" himself, as authorities turn up the pressure on perceived enemies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prominent-russian-rights-organization-dissolves-amid-crackdown/a-56755162?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf