Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

The Interior Ministry has described the organization as something akin to "a private militia." Generation Identity has gained prominence in recent years for its attempts to prevent migrants from entering France.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-bans-far-right-group-generation-identity/a-56760300?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf